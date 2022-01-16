Kiara Advani Wishes 'Dearest One' Sidharth Malhotra on His Birthday with Shershaah Picture

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, stars of 2021 hit film Shershaah, are rumoured to be dating. On the actor’s birthday, Kiara showered affection on him by sharing a romantic picture from their film, as she wished him on Sunday evening. Despite reports claiming they are an item, the actors have neither confirmed nor denied the status of their relationship.

The pair delivered a hit film as they came together on screen for the first time in Shershaah. The audience loved the story, based on the life of PVC Captain Vikram Batra, as well as Sidharth and Kiara’s chemistry on screen. Kiara’s post on Sidharth’s birthday got fans of the actors even more excited.

Kiara shared the photo and said, “Happy happy birthday dearest one." Check it out here:

Sidharth’s Mission Majnu co-star Rashmika Mandanna also wished him with an Instagram Story. Sharing an adorable picture of the two together, Rashmika wrote, “@sidmalhotra .. we for sure need to take more pichas together.. Happy happy birthday to you! ✨" The upcoming film, directed by Shantanu Baagchi, will mark Rashmika’s big-screen debut in Bollywood.

Even after getting spotted at each other’s residence a couple of times and at vacations, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are yet to admit that they are dating. The pair was snapped together at the airport ahead of their New Year celebrations. Sidharth and Kiara went on a vacation to an undisclosed location to ring in New Year and returned on January 1.

However, it seemed they left for another vacation after that. Last year too, they flew to the Maldives to ring in New Year 2021. The rumoured couple didn’t share pictures of them together, but they were present at the vacation destination around the same time. While the pair is hesitant in making their relationship public, their little gestures are making dating rumours stronger each day.

