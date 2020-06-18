Kiara Advani Wishes Her Father On Birthday With A Heartfelt Post

Kiara Advani’s father, Jagdish Advani turns a year older today. The actress took to social media to wish her daddy dearest in a special way.

In the adorable birthday post Kiara shared on Instagram, we saw some rare images of her and family. The Good Newwz actress uploaded a series of pictures, the first of which showed her posing with her father.

In the next two, Kiara gave a glimpse of herself and her father, mother and brother, Mishaal were also seen in the frame. Kiara was an infant in the arms of her father in her last childhood archive .

The Kabir Singh actress wrote in the caption, “He’s always got my back and I’ve always got his #daddysgirlforever Happy Birthday papa!”

Kiara was last seen in Ruchi Narain’s digital film, Guilty also starring Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Taher Shabbir.

Kiara will be sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming biopic, Shershaah. Shershaah went on floors in May last year and is directed by Vishnu Varadhan. The war action film traces the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra. Jaaved Jaffrey, Shiv Panditt and Himmanshoo A. Malhotra will also be part of the project.

Next, she has Akshay Kumar-starrer comedy horror film, Laxmmi Bomb. The actress has also been roped in for Anees Bazmee directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The film is a sequel to Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa. She has also signed Indoo Ki Jawani featuring Aditya Seal.

Follow @News18Movies for more