Kiara Advani's Bollywood Debut 'Fugly' Clocks 6 Years, Actress Posts Nostalgic Group Pic

Kiara Advani debuted as an actor with the 2014 film Fugly. As the film marks its sixth anniversary of release, the Good Newwz actress shared a heartfelt post on social media.

The comedy-drama produced by Akshay Kumar and directed by Kabir Sadanand featured Jimmy Sheirgil in the lead. Apart from Kiara, it also marked the debut of Mohit Marwah, Vijender Singh and Arfi Lamba.

Looking back at the memories of her first film, Kiara posted a group picture featuring the cast and crew from one promotional event of the film. The Kabir Singh actress stated that her first film will always be special for her.

The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress captioned the post, “#Throwback to 6 years ago where it all began. My very first film will always be so so special.. so grateful for #fugly @akshaykumar Sir @ashviniyardi @k_sadanand @mohitmarwah @singhvijender @arfilamba @mansha_bahl @jimmysheirgill @sanchitatrivedi @archsada the entire team and all the fans who have been a part of my journey from the very start, I love you all”



Kiara was last seen in Ruchi Narain’s digital film, Guilty also starring Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Taher Shabbir.

Kiara will be sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming biopic, Shershaah. Shershaah went on floors in May last year. The war action film traces the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra. Jaaved Jaffrey, Shiv Panditt and Himmanshoo A. Malhotra will also be part of the project.

Next, she has Akshay Kumar-starrer horror comedy film, Laxmmi Bomb. The actress has also been roped in for Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The film is a sequel to Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa. She has also signed Indoo Ki Jawani, featuring Aditya Seal.

