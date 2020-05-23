Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawaani to Follow Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi's Trail and Release on OTT?

Owing to the closure of cinema halls due to the coronavirus lockdown, a number of films are skipping theatrical release and are making their way directly to the OTT platforms. After the announcement of titles like Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo and Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi, it is being reported that Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawaani is also eyeing a digital release on a streaming platform.

"Kiara's film is completely ready and the post-production work is also almost done. The film was being planned for a release in the first week of June. Now, Nikkhil Advani and Monisha Advani, from Emmay Entertainment are in talks to release it on the web," Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.

While there has been no official confirmation about the same, the report says that the filmmakers are in talks with multiple streaming platforms and will choose the platform which offers them the best price.

Described as a coming-of-age comedy, Indoo Ki Jawani will see Kiara playing the title role of a fiesty girl from Ghaziabad whose left and right swipes with dating app results in hilarious chaos.

Kiara was last seen in Guilty, which was released on Netflix.

