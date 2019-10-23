Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
..
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawani Goes On Floors, Check Out The First Look Here

Fresh from the success of her last movie Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani has stared working on her new movie Indoo Ki Jawani where she plays a young girl from Ghaziabad. Aditya Seal will be seen as the main lead.

News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2019, 2:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawani Goes On Floors, Check Out The First Look Here
Fresh from the success of her last movie Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani has stared working on her new movie Indoo Ki Jawani where she plays a young girl from Ghaziabad. Aditya Seal will be seen as the main lead.

After the roaring success of her movie Kabir Singh, actress Kiara Advani has started working on her upcoming projects. Her new movie, Indoo Ki Jawani, recently went on floors and we came across her character's first look.

The film is based on a Ghaziabad girl's online dating experience when she signs up on the behest of her best friend, post a bitter breakup. Aditya Seal, who was last seen in the movie The Student of The Year 2, will be seen playing the male lead in the movie. Kiara already shot the first sequence at the Gomti Nagar area in Lucknow on her first day, where she was required to beat up some goons.

Talking about her character in the movie, Kiara had said in an interview with Mirror, "I've been prepping for the character ever since I signed the film. It's finally time to live the character. Indoo is a part of every young Indian girl; she's endearing, lovable and quirky. It's going to be a cracking entertainer."

According to sources in the report, the actress has also worked extensively on her accent, the diction and pronunciation, for the role. Kiara also underwent look tests so as to get hold of the manners and body language required to play the role.

While Indoo Ki Jawani is slated for a June 5, 2020 release, Kiara will next be seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. Apart from it, she also has Laxmmi Bomb, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and  Shershaah in her kitty.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram