Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawani Goes On Floors, Check Out The First Look Here

After the roaring success of her movie Kabir Singh, actress Kiara Advani has started working on her upcoming projects. Her new movie, Indoo Ki Jawani, recently went on floors and we came across her character's first look.

#Update: #IndooKiJawani begins filming in #Lucknow... Stars Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal... Directed by Abir Sengupta... Produced by TSeries, Emmay Entertainment and Electric Apples... 5 June 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/Ov9JzwLlWM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2019

The film is based on a Ghaziabad girl's online dating experience when she signs up on the behest of her best friend, post a bitter breakup. Aditya Seal, who was last seen in the movie The Student of The Year 2, will be seen playing the male lead in the movie. Kiara already shot the first sequence at the Gomti Nagar area in Lucknow on her first day, where she was required to beat up some goons.

Talking about her character in the movie, Kiara had said in an interview with Mirror, "I've been prepping for the character ever since I signed the film. It's finally time to live the character. Indoo is a part of every young Indian girl; she's endearing, lovable and quirky. It's going to be a cracking entertainer."

According to sources in the report, the actress has also worked extensively on her accent, the diction and pronunciation, for the role. Kiara also underwent look tests so as to get hold of the manners and body language required to play the role.

While Indoo Ki Jawani is slated for a June 5, 2020 release, Kiara will next be seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. Apart from it, she also has Laxmmi Bomb, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Shershaah in her kitty.

