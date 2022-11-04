Kiara Advani's Latest Ensemble Will Make You Go Gaga Over Her

November is a beautiful month for obvious reasons, weddings. We are looking forward to celebrations, from cocktail night to the bachelorette party and reception. For weddings, should you wear lehengas or sarees? While these classic ensembles are going to be popular this season, do we need to look at something else? Why must we stick to the script for pre- and post-wedding celebrations? Allow your fashion scene to become distracted by dresses. Kiara Advani’s look is all about drama, and we’re inspired.

There are no escaping statements and compliments in black dresses. Have you already had some exciting ones? This is no exception, as it is all about maximum drool. We’re so glad we happened upon the JugJugg Jeeyo actress’ recent strapless show. She looked ravishing to the max in a Celia Kritharioti corseted gown. This sheer look was created by celebrity fashion stylist Lakshmi Lehr.

Too many details to love include the plunging neckline, boned and tight-fitting bodice, and sheer sections curated from satin fabric seen throughout. Her gown had a flowy silhouette that was enhanced by the elongated train, which looked gorgeous.

She went with her signature minimal makeup look that included a brown smokey eye and a neutral base with nude lipstick. She wore her hair as layers styled into a complete side-parted look.

On the work front, following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have reunited for a new film, Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film, directed by Sameer Vidwans, will be released on June 29, 2023. Satyaprem Ki Katha is an upcoming musical love story that has been making news for quite some time.

The film is a musical love story that reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani for the second time after their previous collaboration. Their Jodi is one of the industry’s most celebrated couples, and seeing them together on the big screen will be a treat for their fans.

