Kiara Advani’s Look-Alike Aishwarya Takes Instagram by Storm; See Pics

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s film “Shershaah" is receiving so much love that whenever the rumoured couple posts a reel, it goes viral on Instagram. But now, a girl, who looks exactly like Kiara Advani, has been discovered by the people on the Internet. Hence this look-alike of the actor has become the talk of the town. A lot of people, these days, make videos and reels on songs and dialogues of Shershaah since they are going viral.

And if someone looks like an actor that’s just the cherry on the cake. That way, it easily goes viral. The name of the girl is Aishwarya, but if you look at her, it’s difficult to figure out the difference between the two. Aishwarya shared on Instagram some pictures wherein she has recreated Kiara’s looks and the photographs are now going viral on social media.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTW_zxXBBUP/?utm_medium=copy_link

She has also shared a reel wherein she is performing on the song Raataan Lambiyan from the movie Shershaah and Aishwarya is looking very similar to Kiara’s character in the film. Kiara herself too has posted several reels with her rumoured boyfriend and co-actor Sidharth Malhotra on the songs of their movie ‘Shershaah’. The actor posted a reel of the two on the song “Kabhi Tumhhe" a few days ago. It has almost been a month since the release of the film and the audience still can’t get over the beauty and chemistry of the rumoured couple.

As far as films are concerned, Kiara will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the sequel to the Akshay Kumar starrer horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actor will be seen with Kartik Aryan, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav.

