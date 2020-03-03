Kiara Advani's Look-alike is Breaking the Internet with 'Kabir Singh' TikTok Videos

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer Kabir Singh was one of the big great successes of 2019. Soon after its release, the movie was all over social media with fans even making memes about lead character Kabir Singh, played by Shahid Kapoor, obsessing over Preeti, played by Kiara Advani. 'Kabir Singh ki bandi' dialogue, which referred to Kiara's character in Kabir Singh, became viral and is still cited by fans.

Now, netizens have got their hands on the videos of a TikTok user Kalpana Sharma, who has been recreating scenes featuring Kiara’s character Preeti in Kabir Singh. Kalpana, who has triggered frenzy with her uncanny resemblance to Kiara, has impressed many social media users and has acquired quite a fan base for herself.

In the clips, Kalpana is acing Preeti’s look by dressing like her from the Bollywood film. From her mannerisms to her smile, TikTok user Kalpana seems to be taking mimicry quite seriously.

Check out videos of Kalpana imitating Kiara in Kabir Singh below:

Kiara, who was last seen in 2019’s comedy Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh, has an interesting series of projects in her kitty. She is awaiting the release of Netflix’s drama film Guilty, to be out on March 6.

Next, she has Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb that releases on May 22.

The Fugly actress has also been roped in for Anees Bazmee-directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be released on July 31. Indoo Ki Jawani and Shershaah are among other projects signed by Kiara.

