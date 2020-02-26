Kiara Advani's Pic with Best Friend is a Throwback Treat, See Here

Kiara Advani is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming Netflix film Guilty, set to start streaming from March 6. Meanwhile, the actress took to social media and shared a throwback picture from her teenage days as she poses with a friend in a black top and trousers.

Kiara's pic comes in as a treat for her fans. In the candid image with her friend, Kiara had styled her hair in bangs. She completes her look with a pair of statement earrings and a gold chain.

Posting the throwback pic on social media, Kiara also mentioned that her friend is getting married soon and this moment was to celebrate their friendship of so many years. As per Kiara's caption, the image of the Bollywood actress and her friend is from 2008.

On the work front, Kiara's upcoming projects involve Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

