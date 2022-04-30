Kiara Advani’s Red Carpet Look for GQ Awards 2022 is Too Hot to Handle, Check It Out

Temperature is soaring high, and honestly, summer is not solely responsible for this hotness. Bollywood stars gathered for GQ Awards 2022 last night, but actress Kiara Advani set the red carpet on fire with her sizzling entry in her sheer transparent gown. After the event, the internet is currently gleaming with her bewitching look, and it is hard for us to keep our eyes off of her. Sweeping us all off our feet, the actress even dropped a series of pictures on her official Instagram account wherein she can be seen flaunting her look from the event.

Kiara has always kept the fashion police on their toes, but this time she slew them all, with her too hot to handle avatar. The actress looked smoking hot in her thigh-high slit sheer transparent gown, which came in the olive shade and silk chiffon flowy material with French lace bustier and braided layered heavy details over her waist. Coming from the shelves of Hila Aadnevik and Kristian Aadnevik, the gown featured a round plunging neckline and lacy straps, making it a unique choice for the occasion. Amping up her entire glam, she tied her tresses in a tidy high ponytail with a middle partition. Her ensemble reached another level with her glamorous makeup choice that included deeply kohled smokey eyes with nude lips and blushed cheeks.

The actress went minimal on her accessories as she chose a subtle golden and shimmery choker and kept her ears empty. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress completed her overall look by pairing it with silver high heels. Sharing her picture on Instagram she wrote in the caption, “GQ tonight”. And while posting the series of pictures she wrote, “GQ” with a green heart emoticon. Kiara even dropped a video on her Instagram story wherein she can be seen striking stunning poses at the camera.

Take a look at Kiara Advani’s red carpet look for GQ Awards 2022:

It wasn’t just her fans who went into a frenzy, but the actress also impressed several celebrities with her dazzling look, and many of them took to the comments section to compliment her for the same. South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “Dead,” and ended her caption with a fire emoticon. Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra wrote, “Uffff,” and dropped a handful of fire emoticons.

On the work front, Kiara will be next seen in the second installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which will also feature Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.