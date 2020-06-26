Kiara Advani’s Social Media Post for Her Girl Gang Will Make You Miss Yours

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is missing her girl gang and her latest social media upload is a testimonial to that. Taking to Instagram, The Kabir Singh actress has shared a carousel of images with her ladies in various moods. In these pictures, Kiara can be seen partying with the gang, clicking washroom and traveling selfies, group hugging etc.

Kiara has teamed up the loved fill pictures with an equally heartfelt caption in which she has written, “I miss my girlfriends so so so much. I wish I could drive over and meet them but we’re not risking it. This is an appreciation post for the girls that make every day a little more special. There is probably nothing we can’t share with each other. We met in school, ended up in the same college after four weddings and 3 different time zones, here we are still each others soul mates. #AShoutoutTotheGirls (sic)."

Till now, her post has crossed the six lakh likes benchmark. Her followers in the portal too have dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section to show their love.

Kiara will next be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb. The horror-comedy is co-directed by Raghava Lawrence. She is also featuring in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and in Indoo Ki Jawaani as well.

