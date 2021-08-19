Kiara Steals the Show at Shershaah Success Party

The war drama based on the life of Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra ‘Shershah’ is getting accolades from all after its release on Aug 12. From film critics to viewers most of the people have really liked the movie. Apart from critics and fans, other Bollywood celebrities and their friends have also appreciated the film a lot. On Wednesday, a party was organised to celebrate the success of the film where almost the entire cast of the film was present along with lead pair Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

However, Kiara was looking so beautiful in a red and black western dress at this party that people could not take their eyes off the actress. Now, the pictures of the success party of this film are going viral on the internet. In the movie ‘Shershaah’ Kiara is playing the lead opposite Sidharth Malhotra, who is playing the role of Captain Vikram Batra. Kiara is playing the role of Captain Vikram’s fiancée Dimple Cheema. Apart from this, Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachori, Himmanshoo Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeet, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar, and Pawan Chopra too are playing important roles in the film.

Fans are absolutely in love with Sidharth and Kiara’s chemistry in the film. The songs of the film are nothing less than a cherry on the top as they are stealing the audience’s heart. Both the actors have constantly been sharing details about the movie on their Instagram handles. Their reels on the movie songs have also been loved by the fans. This hype on social media has got the fans even more excited for the movie.

