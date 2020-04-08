Kiccha Sudeep and Other Stars of Kannada Film Industry Sad Over Inability to Attend Bullet Prakash's Funeral

Several prominent celebrities from the Kannada film industry have expressed their grief as they couldn’t attend the funeral of popular comedian Bullet Prakash amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

Prakash passed away on April 6 due to multi-organ failure and his body was brought to his Hebbal residence in Bangalore. Only the closest relatives and friends of the comedian were allowed to bid him a final adieu, reported The Times of India.

Expressing his sadness over not being able to pay his last respects to Prakash, actor Kiccha Sudeep tweeted, “Saddened to hear that my friend Bullet Prakash is no more. Even more sad that we the industry n friends can’t even visit his house to see him for one last time. U were fun and a brilliant actor. An irreplaceable one. Will miss u my friend. Rest in peace. Will always love u (sic)."

Actor Aditya wrote, “Very disturbed by the sad demise of my dear co-star and friend Bullet Prakash. He was a noble soul who had the gift of making everyone laugh. Will truly miss him and his presence. Will miss you Bullet."

Actress Kriti Kharbanda also expressed her grief and tweeted, “So so saddened by the sudden demise of bulletprakash. My heart aches as I write this. Can’t believe he’s gone. Strength to the family and fans. You will always stay in our hearts.”

Tollywood actor Nikesha Patel wrote, “RIP #BulletPrakash sir! One of the most greatest talented hard working actors in the Kannada film industry was a pleasure to work with you in varadanayaka. God bless your soul (sic)."

According to the Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce, Prakash acted in over 200 Kannada films in a career spanning over two decades. He acted as a comedian in hit films like Mast Maja Madi, Aryan, Aithalakkadi, Mallikarjuna.

