Kiccha Sudeep Appointed Brand Ambassador of Punyakoti Dattu Yojana

Actor Kiccha Sudeep has been appointed as the brand ambassador of an ambitious project called Punyakoti Dattu Yojana (cow adoption program) launched by the Animal Husbandry Department of Karnataka. As an ambassador of the project, Sudeep will inspire the public to join hands with the government of Karnataka and help in promoting dairy farming, conservation, rearing, and nurturing of cattle.

Reportedly, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Prabhu B Chauhan wrote a letter to actor Sudeep, asking him to become Punyakoti ambassador, following which he accepted the offer without taking any remuneration.

Top Showsha video

In his letter to the Sandalwood actor, the minister said, “The State Animal Husbandry Department is happy to announce that the government has officially appointed you as the Ambassador on your birthday (September 2)”.

The minister also opined that Sudeep’s involvement in the initiative “would strengthen the cause of cow protection” and will take “Punyakotti Dattu Yojana closer to people.”

The scheme is a Karnataka government flagship initiative to create awareness of cow adoption and set up goshalas across the state. It was launched in July and any individual or an organization can adopt a cow by paying a total of Rs 11,000 for one year.

Punyakotti Dattu Yojana has been launched for the first time in the country to boost the adoption of cows across Karnataka to nurture and rear cattle in goshalas.

Meanwhile, the actor, who turned a year older on Friday, has been already doing his share for society through Kiccha Sudeep Charitable Trust. Through it, he has recently denoted artificial legs to a little boy and a young man.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here