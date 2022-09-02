Kiccha Sudeep Birthday: Sand Sculptures to Celebrations in Japan, Fans Shower Love

Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep is celebrating his 49th birthday today, September 2. The Kannada star has a devoted fan following that spans across the country. On the birthday of the popular Kannada star, his fans are also making sure the day gets as special as it can be for him, with some really innovative and beautiful wishes coming his way.

Renowned sand sculptor Manas Kumar Sahoo, who is also a fan of Sudeep, has created a beautiful sand sculpture at Puri beach in Odisha, dedicated to the actor. The 20-feet wide and 7-feet tall sand art has been made using 20 tonnes of sand, according to Sahoo. The sculpture contains a replica of the actor’s face and the words carved on it reading, “Hero of Million Hearts Kiccha Sudeep Sir. Happy Birthday.”

Another video of the actor’s fans celebrating his birthday in Japan has gone viral on Twitter.

Japan had displayed its love for Kiccha Sudeep earlier as well when a popular chewing gum brand in the country used his image on its wrappers.

While the fans are making sure that Kiccha Sudeep, who is basking in glory after the success of his latest release Vikrant Rona, feels loved and adored, the actor has a return gift for his fans on his birthday as well. The actor’s latest release Vikrant Rona will debut on OTT on his birthday. The Kannada version of Vikrant Rona starts streaming on Zee5 on September 2. The movie had a theatrical release on July 28 and received a good response from critics and fans alike.

