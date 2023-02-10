Kiccha Sudeep Claims He Wasn't 'Invited' to Valmiki Jatra After Crowd Broke Chairs, Created Ruckus

Chaos erupted during the Valmiki Jatra organised in the Harihar town of Karnataka’s Davangere district after excited fans learned that Kiccha Sudeep wouldn’t be attending the annual fair. While expressing their disappointment, many attendees began breaking chairs and creating a ruckus. The police had to intervene to diffuse the situation. When the incident caught the attention of Kiccha Sudeep, he quickly issued a note of clarification and apology to the angry fans. The Vikrant Rona actor revealed that he did not receive an official invitation from the organisers for the program.

“Greetings to my friends - I am saddened to know about the incident at Rajanahalli in Davangere district. I had no invitation from the organizer of the program. There was no information about the program,” he tweeted on Thursday, February 9. While issuing the clarification, the actor also apologized to the fans who waited for his arrival for hours. “I am very sorry for th

e incident that happened today. I always have a great desire to be with you. Yours with love,” he stated in a subsequent tweet.

ಸ್ನೇಹಿತರಿಗೆ ನಲ್ಮೆಯ ನಮಸ್ಕಾರ -ದಾವಣಗೆರೆಯ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯ ರಾಜನಹಳ್ಳಿಯ ಘಟನೆ ತಿಳಿದು ಬೇಸರವಾಯಿತು.ನನಗೆ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮದ ಆಯೋಜಕರಿಂದ ಆಹ್ವಾನವಿರಲಿಲ್ಲ.ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮದ ಕುರಿತು ಮಾಹಿತಿಯೂ ಇರಲಿಲ್ಲ.ನಾನು ಒಪ್ಪಿಕೊಂಡ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮಗಳನ್ನು ತಪ್ಪಿಸಿದವನಲ್ಲ.Cont'd…— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) February 9, 2023

A massive crowd attending the annual fair turned extremely violent after being notified that Kiccha Sudeep will not be visiting, as per India Today. There were speculations that he will arrive at the event around 5.30 pm. The report claims that many were waiting since morning to merely get a glimpse of the actor. And after receiving the announcement the fans went out of control and expressed their anger by breaking chairs. The police arrived at the spot to diffuse the situation.

The annual fair was attended by several prominent personalities including chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Kiccha Sudeep was last seen playing the titular role in Anup Bhandari’s action thriller Vikrant Rona opposite Jacqueline Fernandes, Neetha Ashok, and Nirup Bhandari. The plot follows the life of an inspector who begins to investigate a series of supernatural events in a mystical rainforest. He is next set to essay an extended cameo in Upendra’s upcoming pan-India movie Kabzaa.

