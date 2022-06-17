Kiccha Sudeep Holds on To Dream of Working With Kajol After Twitter Spat With Ajay Devgn

Kannada star Kichha Sudeep was recently embroiled in a Twitter spat with Ajay Devgn over the national language debate, but he is still an ardent fan of his star wife Kajol. Kajol is one of Bollywood’s most successful actresses. The actress was at her peak in the 1990s and early 2000s. She has a sizable fan base devoted to her. And apparently, one of the countless fans that she has is Kichha Sudeep.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kiccha Sudeep discussed his desire to collaborate with Ajay Devgn’s wife Kajol on a project. However, he acknowledged that the fallout from the tweets might prevent him from doing so. He recalled a conversation he had with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shortly after the tweets got public in his interview.

The Satya director admired Sudeep’s poise and dignity when he answered Ajay Devgn, but soon after, he inquired about why it appeared as if there was a volcano in his mind. “No sir,” he replied, “I simply had this amazing wish of working with Kajol ma’am. This argument, I believe, will leave this dream unfulfilled.”

“I don’t know if that’s ever going to happen at all,” the Eega actor concluded by saying, “I will never give up on my hope of working with Kajol. I am rocksteady on that.”

Kiccha Sudeep sparked a national linguistic discussion that went viral on the internet. The linguistic dispute quickly devolved into a debate over Hindi vs. South cinema. Ajay Devgn was one of the few Bollywood actors who voiced his opinion on the ongoing debate. Both made up after exchanging a few posts on Twitter, and the entire situation was dismissed as a misunderstanding.

Sudeep is right now gearing up for his next release Vikrant Rona alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. Salman Khan will distribute the picture in north India, and it is expected to have a wide Hindi release.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.