Kiccha Sudeep Looks a Seasoned Gangster in Phantom, First Look Poster Out

The wait is over. As promised by the makers, the first look poster from the highly-anticipated film Phantom is unveiled. The official poster shows the first glimpse of the film’s lead Kiccha Sudeep as Vikranth Rona.

Sudeep aka Vikranth Rona welcomes you to the World Of Phantom. The look poster has Sudeep in a dark and intriguing setup, seated on a throne with a revolver gun in his hand. He is seen sporting a unique avatar including a flat golf cap and checked shirt, denims and heavy boots.

Sudeep has been keeping his fans hooked by constantly teasing with sneak peeks of his highly anticipated look which was finally unveiled today. The hinting glimpses has been creating a lot of buzz among fans.

The director of Phantom Anup Bhandari confirmed that the film’s characters will be introduced with a new look poster each shared on social media.

Sudeep had shared a video of his look in the film, which looked like an introduction of his character. The video he posted to Instagram began with a note that informs viewers it is not a teaser actually. The clip shows Sudeep’s character in a boat with a girl stuck somewhere in a dense forest.

While sharing the video, Sudeep wrote, "Putting on makeup today was an awesome feel. Felt I was on an elaborated holiday away frm my passion. A passion called cinema. So here iam..... being,,,,,,, VIKRANTH RONA ,,,again. #PhantomBegins (sic)."

The Kannada actor had revealed about his return to Phantom sets a few days ago with a social media post. He informed that he along with the team is back to work following safety guidelines and precautions stated by the government. He shared on Twitter images of a puja ceremony held in Annapoorna studios of Hyderabad where all the crew members were seen wearing face masks.

Next, Sudeep will be seen in the sequel to Kotigobba 2 (2016). The action film, Kotigobba 3 will be directed by Shiva Karthik. In addition to Sudeep, Madonna Sebastian, Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, Nawab Shah and P. Ravishankar will star in pivotal roles.