Kiccha Sudeep Loves Cooking and Prepares His Own Meals

Kiccha Sudeep is one of the most admired Kannada actors and is making big waves with his recently released movie Vikrant Rona. The film is getting tremendous response at the box office and this week it’s expected to cross the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide. The film is going to emerge as one of the top grossing movies from south industry this year after KGF: Chapter 2, RRR and Vikram.

In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his love for cooking and love for foods. The actor said in the interview with Curly Tales that he is very particular about his meals. He said if he doesn’t get his meals on time, he will make them himself and also serve it to guests. Sudeep said that he always takes lunch at 11:45am and dinner at 6:45pm.

The actor revealed that he loves brown rice as it’s healthy. He also stated that he hates traveling and even shared about funny moments from his trip to London.

During the interview, the seasoned actor talked about a village in Karnataka where he is worshipped like a God. According to Sudeep, every house in the village has his picture hanging and they worship him. The actor said that he does not desire this sort of worshipping and the very thought of it actually scares him.

Revealing the thought behind his latest release Vikrant Rona, Sudeep said that many people in Karnataka prefer to keep their birthplace as surnames. That’s how Rona was added to the title of his latest film, explained Sudeep. The Dabangg 3 actor said that Rona is a real place and the people living there are mentally strong.

On the work front, Sudeep has films like Ravi Bopanna, Kabzaa, Billa Ranga Baashaa and Kanwarlal in the pipeline.

