Kiccha Sudeep On Billa Ranga Baashaa, Possibility of Vikrant Rona Sequel: 'It's Got Potential' | Exclusive

Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep has hinted at the possibility of a sequel to his upcoming 3D fantasy action-adventure film ‘Vikrant Rona’. Sudeep, who has starred in several successful movies like ‘Huchcha’ (Kannada), ‘Eega’ (Telugu-Tamil), ‘Puli’ (Tamil), ‘Rakta Charitra’ (Hindi-Telugu) and ‘Dabangg 3’ (Hindi), said that Vikrant has got a “potential” for another part.

Directed by Anup Bhandari, ‘Vikrant Rona’ will be released on July 28 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. It also features Nirup Bhandari, Jacqueline Fernandez and debutante Neetha Ashok.

“It’s got a potential. It’s got a space. Though it’s not something that we have decided. I would say that I’m not going to be very ambitious about it. Vikrant Rona is just an idea to us. We are leaving this first baby of ours in the market and if something excites us let’s see. I’m somebody who likes to move on and not don the same cap again and again. But if you look at it from the business potential it may excite us. There’s a story there, but personally, I like to move on,” Sudeep told us.

The actor is doing another big movie, titled Billa Ranga Baashaa, which will also be directed by Anup Bhandari. Sudeep further spoke that that the idea of ‘Vikrant Rona’ came about while working on Billa Ranga Baashaa, which, he said, is going to be even bigger than the former.

“I’m working with the same team on Billa Ranga Baashaa. Vikrant Rona popped up in between that. On a scale of 1-10, 10 being the best and 1 being the least, if you rate Vikrant Rona 4 in the larger scale of films, Billa Ranga Baashaa is 9. It’s that big,” Sudeep added.

Sudeep also confirmed that he will start filming for Billa Ranga Baashaa by the end of this year. “It will be a humungous release. After a small vacation that I’m going to keep Anup out of my life because that guy really needs a break. So once he goes and comes back, we start the shoot. Billa Ranga Baashaa is of two parts. We should hit the floors by December or January.”

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who worked with Sudeep in ‘Dabangg 3,’ is presenting ‘Vikrant Rona’ in North India through his banner Salman Khan Films (SKF).

