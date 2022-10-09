Kiccha Sudeep Pens Appreciation Post for 'Kantara,' Rishabh Shetty, Says Film Left Him 'Speechless'

Kannada film ‘Kantara,’ starring Rishabh Shetty, has been making waves across the country. Made on a small budget, Kantara hit the theatres on September 30. The film, which did not have much buzz before its release in the country, has been drawing everyone’s attention for its spectacular content and performances.

On Saturday, Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep penned a long appreciation post for Kantara team and its lead actor Rishabh Shetty and thanked them for believing in a subject like this. Kiccha also gave a shout-out to Rishabh for his “fantabulous performance” in the movie. He also praised music director Ajaneesh B Loknath for his commendable score in the film.

The ‘Vikrant Rona’ star said that rarely does he come across a film that leaves him speechless and Kantara is one such movie.

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran also took to Twitter to praise the film. He tweeted, “#KANTARA is a glorious cinematic achievement! #RishabhShetty is an absolute genius both in front and behind the camera! @hombalefilms What a mind-blowing portfolio of content you’re building. Thank you for leading the way! Brace for a beyond spectacular last 20 minutes.”

Kantara is witnessing a dream run at the box office despite clashing with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 1, Nagarjuna’s The Ghost and Chiranjeevi’s Godfather on the big screen. With an average start on its opening day, the Kannada film picked up momentum from its second day after getting positive reviews from audiences and film critics alike. The action thriller, which was reportedly produced on a budget of Rs 16 crores, managed to gross over Rs 50 crores within seven days of its release.

Kantara continues to have a strong run not only in India but also internationally. The film’s collection saw a jump in its second week in the US and Australia. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Kantara’s second Friday collection was higher than its first-day collection overseas. The Rishab Shetty-starrer collected around USD 425K (Rs 3.50 crores) in its opening weekend and is expected to surpass USD 700k (Rs 5.75 cores) by the end of this week.

Upon garnering an exceptional response from audiences across the globe, the makers of Kantara have decided to dub the Kannada film in Hindi. The Hindi trailer for the action thriller will be dropped on October 9.

