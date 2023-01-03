Kiccha Sudeep Reacts to Ban on Rashmika Mandanna in Kannada, Says '..There'll Be Eggs Coming at You'

Kannada film star Kiccha Sudeep has reacted to the rumours that suggested Rashmika Mandanna was banned by the Kannada movie industry after she said that she didn’t watch Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. Rashmika faced massive criticism and was accused of forgetting her roots in Kannada cinema after finding fame in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industries.

While Rashmika dismissed all such speculations during an event last month, Kiccha Sudeep has now spoken out about the hullabaloo. When asked about his view on the entire controversy and whether it was blown out of proportion, Sudeep told IndiaGlitz Telugu, “It is what it is. How can you change the world? If you go 15-20 years back, there were news channels interviewing us and all that was pretty new at the time. But if you go to Dr Rajkumar sir’s time, nothing was there except Doordarshan and papers. So, how can you say they were better because now suddenly media is there? It’s wrong (to say that) because of media news everything is going wrong. We should learn to handle it. We should always move on. And once you’re a public figure, there will always be garlands; there will always be eggs, tomatoes and stones also coming at you."

Taking an indirect jibe at Rashmika, Kiccha Sudeep further said, “I think we should learn to face it and get stronger. When we know that this is going to happen, I think we will all be more polished in what we talk, how we speak or what we are supposed to say. You want to have an account on Facebook and Twitter and following of 2 or 10 million but you don’t want this negative thing? Really?"

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna responded to the recent controversy around her alleged troubled relationship with Rishab Shetty, who shot to fame nationwide following the spectacular success of Kantara. “I just have love for them. I don’t know what else I’m supposed to say about it. It’s left to them,” Rashmika told the media while answering the question about being subjected to trolling for not watching the film.

“I was asked if I had watched the film within 2 or 3 days after its release. I had not seen it then. When I saw the film, I messaged the team (Kantara) and I also got a nice ‘thank you’ as a reply,” she had added.

