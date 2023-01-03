Kiccha Sudeep Reacts to Ban on Rashmika In Kannada; Sheezan’s Friend Says Tunisha Was 'Happy' on Sets

Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep has reacted to the rumours that suggested Rashmika Mandanna was banned by the Kannada movie industry after she said that she didn’t watch Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. Rashmika faced massive criticism and was accused of forgetting her roots in Kannada cinema after finding fame in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industries.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was a sport when Thalapathy Vijay’s fans took over her mentions on Twitter with the hope that she would help them get an update on Varisu. The Tamil film stars Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead and is slated to release on the occasion of Pongal. While songs and posters have dropped, fans are eagerly waiting for a trailer update.

Ever since Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda shared pictures from their New Year getaway, fans are curious to know if they rang in 2023 together. Their pictures featured similar locations, fuelling the rumours that they were together. Now, a few fans believe they heard Vijay speak in the background while Rashmika was hosting an Instagram Live session on the occasion of New Year.

Superstar Chiranjeevi is on cloud nine since the news of his son Ram Charan expecting his first child with Upasana made the headlines. In December, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and announced that Upasana is pregnant. The couple has been married for six years now. The Godfather actor, in a media interaction, opened up about becoming a grandfather and confessed he was waiting for this happy news for six years now.

Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide on December 24 on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Her co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been taken into police custody after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment of her suicide. While the investigation is still underway, Sheenaz’s friend Shaan Shankar Mishra has claimed that Tunisha was happy hours before she died.

