Kiccha Sudeep Says He Checked On Salman Khan After He Received Death Threats, Calls Him 'Harmless'

Vikrant Rona star Kiccha Sudeep recently opened up about Salman Khan receiving death threats and revealed that he checked on him during those difficult times. Last month, Salman Khan and his father received an anonymous letter that threatened to kill them. Sudeep, who was seen with Salman in Dabangg 3 told India.com that Salman is a harmless and straightforward man.

He told the publication, “I checked on him. Mai Salman sir ke baare mein ye bata deta hun ki unko abhi chhodo, toh woh abhi paidal niklenge, abhi cycling niklenge woh. Ye unka decision nahi hai, ye unse pyaar karne wale logon ka and police department me jo kaam karte hain, unka responsibility hai. Warna woh abhi bhi niklenge paidal. He has lived his life like this. He has lived his life the way he wants to. He is a harmless man. He is a straightforward man.”

Following the anonymous letter, an FIR was then filed against an unknown person, and security was also been beefed up outside the actor’s residence in Mumbai. While Lawrence Bishnoi’s name has emerged as the prime suspect, he then refused any connection to the letters.

For the unversed, Salman Khan was once on the radar of Lawrence Bishnoi. In 2018, one of Bishnoi’s aides was arrested after he threatened to kill the Tiger 3 actor in relation to the blackbuck killing case. Bishnois believe that blackbucks are the reincarnation of their spiritual leader, Bhagwan Jambeshwar, also known as Jambaji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. Besides that, he has been working on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. Salman’s No Entry 2 is also likely to go on floors by this year-end. Besides this, he will also be making a special appearance in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather.

Kiccha Sudeep, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his film Vikrant Rona which will release on 28 July. The film also stars Nirup Bhandari and Jacqueline Fernandez among others.

