Kannada actor-director Rishab Shetty’s action thriller, Kantara, made noise across the country last year. The movie was a huge blockbuster at the box office and received appreciation from both the audiences and critics. The film also turned out to be the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time and the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of 2022. The movie, which did not have much buzz before its release, drew everyone’s attention after its release on September 30 last year for its outstanding storyline and performances. Overall, Kantara was a huge pan-India hit. It was all over the country.

Now, Kiccha Sudeepa has talked about Kantara’s success formula which is doing rounds all over social media. Kannada and South movies are booming at the pan-India level. South movies have created history in India. In a recent interview, Sudeepa talked about why South movies win at the pan-India level. He said that people like to watch new kinds of movies and South movies are on the top to bring a new topic for the viewers. Answering many questions in the interview, Sudeep gave examples of Chinese movies. Chinese movie makers dubbed their movies in other languages and made their movies popular all over the world. Kiccha Sudeepa said that Chinese and Korean films are appreciated by Indian fans.

Meanwhile, he also talked about the movie Kantara directed by Rishab Shetty. Sudeepa said that its story is the reason behind the success of Kantara. It is a simple story that is new to many. Kantara, a film based on the story of Bhoota Kola in Karnataka, has been released in multiple languages and has won millions of hearts.

Sudeepa also said that although Kantara is a story of our country, it is new to the people of other languages. The film gave a new experience to the cine lovers who have seen ordinary stories and belong from other states, so it has won. Sudeepa added that this is also how many pan-India films have won at the ticket counters recently.

However, according to reports, after the huge success of Kantara worldwide, Rishab Shetty is now planning for the sequel Kantara 2. But Kantara 2 will not be a sequel, but a prequel and the makers will soon start working on it. The upcoming part of the movie won’t progress the story, instead, it will revolve around the origins of the mythological tales narrated in Kantara. It will reveal the incidents that happened many years ago. Now, the viewers are eagerly waiting for more updates.

