Kiccha Sudeep Spills Beans On R Chandru’s Kabzaa

R Chandru has been making headlines ever since he announced his upcoming directorial venture, titled Kabzaa. The Kannada film is deemed one of Chandru’s most ambitious projects to date. Kabzaa boasts of Real Star Upendra in the lead role, along with Kiccha Sudeep, Kabir Duhan Singh, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Samuthirakani, Shriya Saran, Nawab Shah, Pradeep Singh Rawat, Manoj Bajpayee, Murli Sharma, Avinash and Krishana Murali Posani in key roles.

Recently, Kiccha Sudeep spilt the beans on Kabzaa and revealed that it is a big-budget film. Apart from Kannada, it will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The makers have plans of releasing the film on a pan-India level.

Team Kabzaa also has plans of promoting the upcoming film on a massive scale. Its retro-style posters have already grabbed a lot of attention on social media. The Vikrant Rona star said that a lot of money has been invested in this project. He also revealed that director-producer R Chandru is contemplating releasing the film on a good day.

But ahead of its release, a special teaser of Kabzaa will be released on Upendra’s birthday. Upendra will be celebrating his 53rd birthday on September 18. Chandra had decided to drop the teaser on the occasion of the actor’s birthday but Kiccha Sudeep has confirmed that it will be released on September 17 instead.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Kiccha Sudeep also extended his best wishes to team Kabzaa for the film. He has shared that the action crime drama is finally ready for release after three years of hard work.

Written and directed by R Chandru, Kabzaa revolves around the life of an underworld don Bhargav, who ruled over South India. The film is set against the backdrop of the late 1940s to the 1980s.

R Chandru is also the producer of Kabzaa. The film is produced under his home banner, Sri Siddeshwara Enterprises. The music for this Upendra-starrer has been composed by Ravi Basrur.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here