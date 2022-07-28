Kiccha Sudeep Talks About Directing Salman Khan: We Keep Discussing and It Will Happen at the Right Time

Actor Kiccha Sudeep saw the release of his much-anticipated film Vikrant Rona today, July 28. His Dabangg 3 co-star Salman Khan presented the Hindi version of the multilingual actioner under his banner Salman Khan Films. Salman was also present during the pre-premiere event and promoted the film. Now, in a recent interview, Sudeep opened up about working with Khan. Last year he revealed his plans to direct Salman in a feature film.

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, he confirmed that he is thinking in that direction and something is underway. “The process just started last year and wait for some more time. I have to tell him the story, then he has to say a yes and then tell the time of coming to set. With Salman Bhai, it’s going to be like that. He is so busy with so many people writing for him. We keep discussing and it will happen at the right time,” the publication quoted him as saying.

“He has definitely seen the show reels which was around 18 minutes long before coming on board the film. He was impressed and has been linked with us since then. I share a bond with him and have an equation. I didn’t go asking him, once he got to know that I am tapping the Hindi market, he said, ‘I am there for you’. It’s a very big thing. He is a big star, earning money left right and center,” the actor added.

He also shared that Salman was there for him and he did best for his film.

Directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez. News18’s review of the film read, “Vikrant Rona is about Sudeep’s heroics and how he becomes the messiah of the entire village. His action sequences are super solid and are one of the major selling points of this film. Since Vikrant Rona is majorly shot indoors, it has its own shortcomings there. There’s not much you will get to see in the film in terms of locations other than a dense forest and a waterfall. The VFX of the film is decent but not as great as we have seen in recent South films.”

