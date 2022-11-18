Kiccha Sudeep Visits Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi With Family and Friends; Check Pictures

Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep has cemented a special place in the hearts of millions of fans with films like Pailwaan, Hebbuli, and Eega among others. Besides flaunting his acting prowess in the Kannada industry, Kiccha Sudeep has also made his impact widely visible in Bollywood and Pan-Indian movies like Dabangg 3 and Vikrant Rona.

The actor often makes the headlines either for his upcoming cinematic and television ventures or for his travel escapades. This time, too, Kiccha Sudeep has become the topic of discussion after the actor paid a visit to the holy Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi, to offer his prayers and seek the blessings of the Almighty. Sudeep was accompanied by his wife, Priya, daughter Sanvi, and other friends.

Pictures and videos of the Kannada actor having an enjoyable time with his family and friends are being circulated by many fans pages on social media. The pictures also reveal that apart from visiting the sacred temple, Sudeep also marked his presence at an old age home nearby where he took some time out to interact and click pictures with the women present there. Take a look at some of the snaps below:

https://twitter.com/KicchaAddictors/status/1592535871345291265/photo/1

South superstar actor kiccha Sudeep took Sai Darshan @KicchaSudeep pic.twitter.com/cRL7gDd6Cq— Sachin Tambe (@sachin_tambe77) November 15, 2022

Tuesday @KicchaSudeep sir visited Dwarkamai Vruddhashram Shirdi and spent some time with elderly people.Learning: Reserve some time from your busy life and be generous to people who need our little words, support & help🤗🤝 #KicchaSudeep pic.twitter.com/p3o7mN8aHX — MNV Gowda (@MNVGowda) November 15, 2022

Sudeep can be seen captured in the same frame with his wife and other friends, standing outside the premises of the Sai Baba temple. He also clicked a selfie with his best buddies, all of them sporting smiles for the lens. Sudeep and his wife held a portrait of Sai Baba, wearing holy orange scarves around their necks. The last snap featured the Bigg Boss Kannada host standing beside an elderly woman, probably from the old age home he visited while on the trip.

A dotting family fan, Kicha Sudeep has once again proven that as much as he is devoted to his work commitments, he equally loves to spend time with his family and friends. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor is currently hosting the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9. In terms of films, he will next be seen in director R Chandru’s crime thriller Kabzaa. The upcoming flick also stars Upendra Rao, Shriya Saran, Prakash Raj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Manoj Bajpayee in crucial roles.

