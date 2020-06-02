MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kiccha Sudeep Wishes His House Help On His Birthday With A Sweet Tune On Piano

Kiccha Sudeep Wishes His House Help On His Birthday With A Sweet Tune On Piano

Kiccha Sudeep wished his staff member on his birthday with a sweet gesture and the actor's fans are all hearts.

Share this:

Kiccha Sudeep wished his staff member on his birthday with a sweet gesture and the actor's fans are all hearts.

To make his house help, Mahadev feel special, the Dabbang 3 actor played Happy Birthday tune on his piano and hugged him. He also shared a glimpse of it on Instagram. Sudeep captioned the video as, “Happy returns to all those who are celebrating their bdays today”.

A while back, Sudeep’s daughter, Saanvi celebrated her 16th birthday. Her father wished her with an adorable video that he posted to Instagram.

Sudeep, who primarily appears in Kannada language films, also works in Kollywood and Bollywood. He is known for his performances in films like Huchcha (2001), Nandhi (2002), Swathi Muthu (2003), Kiccha (2003), Kempe Gowda (2011) and the Telugu-Tamil bilingual Eega (2012).

The 46-year-old has also directed My Autograph (2006), No 73 (2006) and Shanthi Nivasa (2007).

Sudeep will next be seen in the upcoming action film, Kotigobba 3. It stars Madonna Sebastian, Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, Nawab Shah and P. Ravishankar in important roles. The film was scheduled for an April 30 release but got postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. The Shiva Karthik directorial is a sequel to Kotigobba 2 released in 2016 starring Sudeep and Nithya Menon in the leads.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading