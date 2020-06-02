Kiccha Sudeep Wishes His House Help On His Birthday With A Sweet Tune On Piano

Kiccha Sudeep wished his staff member on his birthday with a sweet gesture and the actor's fans are all hearts.

To make his house help, Mahadev feel special, the Dabbang 3 actor played Happy Birthday tune on his piano and hugged him. He also shared a glimpse of it on Instagram. Sudeep captioned the video as, “Happy returns to all those who are celebrating their bdays today”.

A while back, Sudeep’s daughter, Saanvi celebrated her 16th birthday. Her father wished her with an adorable video that he posted to Instagram.

Sudeep, who primarily appears in Kannada language films, also works in Kollywood and Bollywood. He is known for his performances in films like Huchcha (2001), Nandhi (2002), Swathi Muthu (2003), Kiccha (2003), Kempe Gowda (2011) and the Telugu-Tamil bilingual Eega (2012).



The 46-year-old has also directed My Autograph (2006), No 73 (2006) and Shanthi Nivasa (2007).

Sudeep will next be seen in the upcoming action film, Kotigobba 3. It stars Madonna Sebastian, Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, Nawab Shah and P. Ravishankar in important roles. The film was scheduled for an April 30 release but got postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. The Shiva Karthik directorial is a sequel to Kotigobba 2 released in 2016 starring Sudeep and Nithya Menon in the leads.

