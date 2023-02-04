The Karnataka Assembly Election is just a few months away and the political parties in the state have already started active electioneering. The nexus between politicians and movie stars is not new in the southern states. Many well-known actors from the south film industry have become quite successful in politics. A recent meeting of Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar with Kannada film star Kichcha Sudeep has now sparked rumours about the actor’s entry in politics ahead of the state Assembly election.

DK Shivakumar, the president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), paid a visit to the actor at his residence in Bengaluru. The photos from the meeting have surfaced on social media and many are speculating that Sudeep may join Congress soon.

Shivakumar on Friday tweeted his picture along with the actor. “I met Mr Kiccha Sudeep, an actor who made a mark in various film industries and brought fame and respect to Karnataka. On this occasion, we discussed the problems facing the Kannada film industry. I got his suggestions for the special manifesto that the Congress is preparing to solve the problems of the Kannada film industry,” said Shivakumar

Shivakumar’s tweet does not touch upon the subject of whether Kichcha Sudeep will join the Congress party or not, but speculations are rife that he might do so soon. The Congress leader may have invited Kichcha to be a star campaigner for his party, according to sources.

Sudeep is known for speaking out his mind and his clear stand on various issues concerning Karnataka. Last year, the Kannada actor made news when he locked horns on social media with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who claimed Hindi is India’s national language. In August, the actor’s decision to correct a journalist’s pronunciation of “Kannada" also generated controversy.

Kichcha Sudeep will next be seen in the leading role alongside Upendra in his upcoming film Kabzaa, directed by R Chandru.

