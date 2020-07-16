Kiccha Sudeep's Phantom Starts Rolling in Hyderabad Amid COVID-19 Scare

The entertainment industry across states in the nation is trying to get back to its feet during the ongoing pandemic. Shooting of several projects are resuming that were forced to remain on hold due to the coronavirus induced lockdown.

One of the films to kick-start shooting is Kiccha Sudeep starrer Phantom in Hyderabad. The Kannada actor gave a glimpse of the team getting back to work adhering to safety guidelines and precautions announced by the government. Sudeep will be filming for Anup Bhandari's directorial with minimal crew and strict rules in place. The Dabangg 3 actor took to Twitter, on Thursday, to share a glimpse of the puja ceremony held in Annapoorna studios and all the crew members can be seen wearing face masks.

The Kempe Gowda actor wrote, “#PhantomStartsRolling at hyd. Every minute precautions've been taken care of by the production n its nicer to see great spirits and enthusiasm on set. Each available person is taking every necessary step to remain safe. Hoping for everything to sail through smoothly. Best wshs (sic).”

Sudeep will next be seen in the upcoming action film, Kotigobba 3. It stars Madonna Sebastian, Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, Nawab Shah and P. Ravishankar in important roles. The film was scheduled for an April 30 release but got postponed due to the coronavirus induced lockdown. The Shiva Karthik directorial is a sequel to Kotigobba 2 released in 2016 starring Sudeep and Nithya Menon in the leads.