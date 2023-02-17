Kichcha Sudeep Celebrates 17 Years of His Directorial Debut, Says, 'Always Been a Great Feeling...'

Kannada actor-director Kichcha Sudeep completed 17 years as a director on Thursday. The actor penned his thoughts about his journey in a tweet and thanked the entire team who stood by him. Kichcha Sudeep wrote, “17 years of me trying out my hands as a director. It's always been a great feeling to be on a maker's chair. I thank every actor, technician, production team, support staff, and everyone on set who stood by me.”

Fans congratulated him on this special feat and success in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films. One of them wrote, “Heart touching movie. U raised the film making standards.”

A user said, “A movie to be remembered for our sons…Ages also …A graceful thanks to u boss for such an Inspirational movie. Thank you, Anna.”

Another wrote, “Wow Sir. Congratulations!! Not an easy feat to accomplish, am sure. Having said that, I'm waiting for ur next one!! Have always admired your work! All the best!!”

Earlier this month, on February 1, Kichcha Sudeep completed 27 years in the movie business. In an emotional Twitter thread, Sudeep thanked his wife Priya Sudeep for all of her sacrifices and acknowledged that he would not have progressed this far without her support.

He wrote, “On this day, taking my 1st step into my 28th year of cinema, special thanks goes to Priya Sudeep for all the sacrifices. Without that I wouldn't have travelled this distance. Thank you for letting me be me and letting me travel on the path I chose, though there were many hurdles you personally faced. I fail to express my gratitude many times, but right now, I want to thank you for just about everything.”

Next, he thanked his daughter Sanvi Sudeep for all her honest opinions as well as his parents and the entire family.

“Thank you, my little princess Sanvi Sudeep, for everything, especially your frank and blunt opinions at times. And, Appa, Amma, what can i say!!! I just want to thank you for giving me this life. Thanks to my entire family. Luv you all for being in my life,” his final tweet read.

Kiccha Sudeep got his big break with the successful 2001 film Huchcha. As of today, he is one of the highest-paid Kannada actors.

