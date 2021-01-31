Kichcha Sudeep Completes 25 years in Films, Gets Nostalgic About First Day at Shoot

Kichcha Sudeep is one of the biggest names from down south who has managed to earn fame all over India. The Kannada actor has completed 25 years in the industry, and got nostalgic about his first day of shoot, which was held at the Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru.

He is gearing up for the big launch of the teaser of his upcoming film Vikrant Rona in Dubai at the Burj Khalifa. The actor addressed the media over a virtual press conference from Dubai, where he spoke about his journey, reported TOI.

"I cannot believe that I have completed 25 years so quickly. It seems like that first day 25 years ago was just yesterday. On this day, 25 years ago, at 9.30 am, there was the muhurtha of my film. Ambareesh sir had worn a white and white suit that day for the launch. My makeup man Guru was applied makeup on my face for the first time that day. He still continues to be with me even after these 25 years," he said.

"Be it the floor of Kanteerava Studio or my director Om Prakash Rao, everything is so fresh in my mind. I'd never seen a set like that in my life. In fact, I recently shot for a song in Kotigobba 3 in the same floor of Kanteerava Studio. The nostalgia is there. I don't think we can forget that, it is right in front of me even today," he added.