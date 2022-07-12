Kichcha Sudeep Helps Two Bangalore Kids By Paying Their School Fees

Kichcha Sudeep is a fan favourite not only for his acting talent but also for his philanthropy. The actor who is currently busy with his latest venture Vikrant Rona, which is set to release on July 28, has now made headlines again for his social service.

The actor extended his helping hand to a family, assisting two children in their education. The two students are from Bangalore’s Chamarajpet Ram Mandir school. The two kids couldn’t go to school because of financial issues. Sudeep helped them by paying their school fees.

The Kichcha Sudeepa Charitable Society, founded by the actor himself, has been involved in carrying out social welfare initiatives since its inception. The group has now stepped forward to assist those school-aged youngsters who had lost their school building and were unable to attend classes. The philanthropist-actor also recently made a video call to an acid attack victim and gave her courage.

Recently, Salman Khan shared an interesting trailer for Kichcha Sudeep’s adventure mystery film Vikrant Rona. Salman also wrote a personal message to the Kannada actor, congratulating him on the trailer’s premiere.

“Brother Kichcha Sudeep the world will be proud of Vikrant Rona. Vikrant Rona Trailer is TRULY Marvelous,” said Salman.

Anup Bhandari is directing Kichcha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona, an adventure mystery thriller. Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok also play important roles in the film.

The trailer begins with a dramatic background soundtrack and a quick Kichcha fleeing and evading an arrow aimed at him, followed by visuals of him travelling on a ship and riding on a motorcycle. Then we meet Neetha Ashok’s Aparna Ballal Aka Panna, who tells us the entire narrative about Vikrant Rona – The Devil.

Vikrant arrives in a remote community determined to solve the deep dark secret hidden in the area’s impenetrable woodlands. Courageous Vikrant battles against all obstacles to save the village people despite being warned of the perils in the forest. The spine-chilling teaser is packed with action moments, which gets fans even more interested in the flick.

