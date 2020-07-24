Kichcha Sudeep Shares Sneak Peek Into the World of Phantom

Kiccha Sudeep drove from Bangalore to Hyderabad last week to resume shooting for his upcoming film, Phantom. And to his fan's delight, the actor has posted a 'sneak peek' into the world of his film.

The video, which starts by clarifying that it is not a teaser, shows the star entering the world of 'Phantom' with a bike. He took to social media to share the footage. "Just a raw footage. Yet,,here it is my frnzz,,,A Sneak-Peek into,,#TheWorldOfPhantom", read his caption.

Just a raw footage. Yet,,here it is my frnzz,,,A Sneak-Peek into,,#TheWorldOfPhantom pic.twitter.com/zpjwuop1Ip — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 24, 2020

Earlier this week, Sudeep shared a video of his look in the film, which looked like an introduction of his character. While sharing the video, he wrote, "Putting on makeup today was an awesome feel. Felt I was on an elaborated holiday away frm my passion. A passion called cinema. So here iam..... being,,,,,,, VIKRANTH RONA ,,,again. #PhantomBegins."

The actor had revealed about his return to Phantom sets a few days ago with a social media post. The shooting for Anup Bhandari's directorial has begun with minimal staff and the film crew is taking all precautionary measures and following safety guidelines stated by the government.

Next, Sudeep will be seen in the sequel to Kotigobba 2 (2016). The action film will be directed by Shiva Karthik. In addition to Sudeep, Madonna Sebastian, Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, Nawab Shah and P. Ravishankar will star in pivotal roles.