Kichcha Sudeep-Starrer Vikrant Rona's OTT Release Date Locked; Details Inside
1-MIN READ

Kichcha Sudeep-Starrer Vikrant Rona's OTT Release Date Locked; Details Inside

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 25, 2022, 16:02 IST

Bangalore, India

The trailer was even praised by several superstars including Rakshit Shetty, Mohanlal, and Chiranjeevi.

ZEE5 grabbed the non-theatrical digital rights of the magnum opus at a solid price.

Kichcha Sudeep’s fantasy adventure drama Vikrant Rona, after having a decent run at the worldwide box office, is now all set for its digital debut. ZEE5, which grabbed the non-theatrical digital rights of the magnum opus at a solid price, announced that the film will have its worldwide digital premiere on its platform on September 2.

Backed by Jack Manjunath and Shalini Manjunath under their Shalini Artss, the pan-world 3D film not only hit theatres in regional Indian languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and but also in foreign languages including Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, etc.

Vikrant Rona, touted to be an adventure mystery thriller, is directed by Anup Bhandari and marks Nirup Bhandari’s third collaboration with his older brother-director Anup Bhandari and first with Kiccha Sudeep.

The movie also stars Neetha Ashok playing the female lead role of Aparna Ballal. The trailer of the movie created huge excitement and curiosity amongst the audience, especially Kichcha’s fans, who were counting the days to witness the film on the big screens.
The trailer was even praised by several superstars including Rakshit Shetty, Mohanlal, and Chiranjeevi. Whilst, its item song titled Ra Ra Rakkamma, which starred Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez emerged as a huge sensation.

The film, set in the backdrop of a small village settled amid the dense rainforest, revolves around the sudden disappearances and subsequent deaths of young children that shake the entire village. Amidst all happenings, a new inspector Vikrant Rona, played by Kiccha Sudeep, gets his posting in the Kamarottu village and takes upon the responsibility to solve the mystery.

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau


first published:August 25, 2022, 15:58 IST
last updated:August 25, 2022, 16:02 IST