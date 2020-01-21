Kichcha Sudeep to be Awarded at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival for Dabangg 3

Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep will be awarded at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival for his role in Dabangg 3. Sudeep will be recognized in the 'Most Promising Actor' category. The 10th Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival will be held on February 20 in Mumbai on the 150th birth anniversary of the father of Indian cinema.

Kichcha Sudeep played the role of the lead villain Balli Singh in Dabangg 3. His performance was loved by the both the masses and the critics.

Actor-director Raghuram took to Twitter to share the news of Sudeep being awarded at the film festival. "Dada Saheb Award for loyalty, talent, hard work, patience, dignity, dignity, integrity and respect for those who are worthy," he wrote in Kannada.

Sudeep retweeted the post and expressed gratitude. "Thank u for those beautiful lines... Overwhelmed," he wrote.

Sudeep is well known for his work in films like Hebbuli, Mukunda Murari and Rangan Style. He is also the host of the Kannada version of the television reality show Bigg Boss.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 was produced by Salman Khan and his brother Arbaaz Khan with Nikhil Dwivedi.

