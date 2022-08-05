Kichcha Sudeep to Host 1st Season of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT; Know Contestants

The much-awaited Bigg Boss Kannada OTT is all set to premiere on August 6 at 7 p.m. The show will stream live on VOOT and viewers will be able to see the contestants 24*7. Kichcha Sudeep will be hosting the first season of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT and the show will have 18 contestants, who will fight to win the trophy. The show will continue for 45 days and reportedly, it will have not one but three winners, who will get an entry in Bigg Boss Kannada season 9.

A list of expected contestants has been out. Let’s take a look at the rumoured contestants that will be a part of the show.

Namratha Gowda

Though Namratha Gowda quashed the rumours of participating in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT, her name tops the list of expected contestants.

Tharun Chandra

Reportedly, the makers of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT have approached Tharun Chandra for the show, however, his answer is not yet known. No official confirmation has been given on the rumours.

Rekha Vedhavyas

Rekha Vedhavyas has worked in many movies. She is a multilingual actress and her name has been creating a buzz on social media.

Naveen Krishna

Devotional show Shri Yediyur Siddhalingeswara’s director Naveen Krishna is also expected to enter Bigg Boss Kannada OTT.

Bhoomika Basavraj

Social media sensation Bhoomika Basavraj can also participate in the first season of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT. She has more than 700k followers on Instagram.

Asha Bhat

Singer Asha Bhat rose to fame with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Reportedly, she has said yes to the show and will be seen in the first season.

Mimicry Gopi

Mimicry Gopi, who is known for his comic timing is also supposedly entering the first season of the controversial reality show.

Ravi Srivatsa

Filmmaker Ravi Srivatsa can also be seen participating in the show, which will telecast 24*7.

Sanya Iyer

Reportedly, actress Sanya Iyer has been roped in for Bigg Boss Kannada OTT.

While this is a reported list, the name of finalised contestants will only be revealed today at the premiere of the show.

