Kichcha Sudeep Unveils First Look Poster Of Shiva Rajkumar’s Ghost

Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar celebrated his 60th birthday on July 12. Wishes poured in from across the industry, but actor Kichcha Sudeep’s birthday greetings stood apart. In addition to wishing the star a happy birthday, Sudeep unveiled the first look poster of Shiva Rajkumar’s upcoming movie Ghost.

“On the occasion of ShivaAnna’s 60th Birthday, I am glad to present the ‘king of all masses’ poster from his upcoming film Ghost directed by Srini. Happy returns Anna and Best wishes to Sandesh Productions,” Sudeep tweeted.

With Ghost, Shiva Rajkumar is aiming to join the bandwagon of pan-India releases. Talking about the poster, it indicates that the film will surely fit into the current mood of the box office. The poster features Shiva Rajkumar in an intense pose, scars around his eyes and the word ‘Danger’ tattooed on his forehead. He is also wielding a sniper rifle indicating the upcoming film is to be an action thriller.

The first look poster of Ghost has been well received by the fans. Many fans, who are excited about the first pan-India project of the actor, commented appreciating the poster.

Take a bow #kaani studio baap of posters hbd @NimmaShivanna sir congrats abt to #Ghost — VR ON JULY 28 3D (@VR_ON_JUL_28_3D) July 12, 2022

mass poster.. 🔥 — Prajwal Paartha (@PrajwalPaartha) July 12, 2022

“What a poster Shivanna, mind-blowing look with this poster. Danger, don’t touch this. Amazing poster. All the best ghost team,” a user tweeted.

What a poster Shivanna mind blowing look with this poster. Danger don't touch this…Amazing poster…all the best ghost team… — Ashok (Virat) Ashu. (@AshokHM3) July 12, 2022

Shivarajkumar also announced his next project titled 45. The pan-India film marks the directorial debut of music composer Arjun Janya and will be released in multiple languages.

The Kannada actor was last seen in Bairagee, which was released a few weeks ago. Before Bairagee, he played a cameo in his late brother Puneeth Rajkumar’s film, James.

