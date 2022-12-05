Kichcha Sudeep Visits Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple With His Wife Priya

Actor Kichcha Sudeep recently visited Sri Durgaparameshwari temple before the shooting of his upcoming project, Billa Ranga Baashaa. He was accompanied by his wife, Priya. Pictures of the actor with his spouse went viral on social media platforms. The duo donned traditional attire and performed a special puja offering in the morning. The administration of the temple presented Kichcha Sudeep with a shawl and a souvenir from the temple. As the news spread, fans from nearby places flocked to the temple to get a glimpse of the star.

After completing the pooja at the temple, Kichcha Sudeep continued his journey to attend a private event, which was to be held in Kateelu and Mulki.

On the career front, Kichcha Sudeep will work in Anup Bhandari directorial Billa Ranga Baashaa. This will be the second collaboration between the two, after the successful run of Vikrant Rona. It is also said that Anup is looking to work with Kichcha in Vikrant Rona’s sequel and Ashwattama.

During the promotion of Vikrant Rona, the Makkhi actor revealed that Billa Ranga Baashaa is in the pre-production stage. It is expected that the project will hit the floors by December or January. The forthcoming film is touted as a science fiction, set in the year 2209 and will be released in several languages across the world. It is speculated this project will be financed by Salman Khan Films and KSK Showreels.

Another news that came up is that Kiccha Sudeep may feature in Ponniyin Selvan 2. Although, no word on its confirmation has been shared by anyone. The Kabza actor’s fans are looking forward to the project, where he might appear in a different role.

