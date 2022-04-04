Kichcha Sudeepa Out of Pan-India Flick Kabzaa? All Is Not Well Here

At times when the movie business is striving hard to pull itself back on track after the major pandemic blow, a few hiccups here and there are reported causing major damage to projects. One such news from the bylanes of Sandalwood is that Kichcha Sudeepa has walked out of his pan India project ‘Kabzaa’.

Kabzaa, helmed by R Chandru was supposed to be done long back. Due to the pandemic, the project was halted abruptly. Sudeepa was said to be playing the role of Bhargav Bakshi. Real Star Upendra and Kichcha Sudeepa played pivotal roles in the movie. This is the second collaboration of these two stalwarts after ‘Mukunda Murari’ which was a remake of the Bollywood flick ‘Oh My God’.

The movie was slated to release in seven languages and a major release plan was being charted out. A few weeks ago, Shriya Saran was recently announced to be playing the role of a queen in ‘Kabzaa.’ Most of the shooting for the film has been concluded, while a little part featuring the heroine of the film is yet to be shot, said the film’s team.

As per sources close to the movie’s team, Director R Chandru completed shooting a few action sequences of Sudeepa using body doubles. Since the actor was busy with his next release Vikrant Rona, R Chandru realised that waiting for Sudeepa may further delay Kabzaa. Hence, the director shot a few risky action sequences with the body double so that when Sudeepa comes to finish the last leg of shooting, the filming can be wrapped up at the earliest.

Apparently, this didn’t go down well with the ‘Makkhi’actor. On knowing that action sequences have been shot with body doubles without his knowledge, Sudeepa was furious and walked out of the project, said the sources close to the development. However, director R Chandru has continued to claim that Sudeepa will continue to be a part of Kabzaa.

Kabzaa, a pan Indian movie is made with a budget of over 80 crore rupees and a major chunk of shooting has been completed. At this point, a lead actor dropping out of the project is certainly a huge blow to the team. News18.com tried to contact Kichcha Sudeepa for his reaction on the issue but wasn’t successful.

