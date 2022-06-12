Kichcha Sudeepa Unsure If His 'Great Dream' of Working With Kajol Will Happen After Ajay Devgn Episode

Kichcha Sudeepa opened up about his Twitter debate with Ajay Devgn. Earlier this summer, Kiccha Sudeep and Ajay Devgn were debated over Hindi being the national language of India. The Twitter exchange to numerous celebrities weighing in on the issue. In a new interview, Sudeep spoke about the debate and said that he wasn’t bothered by the debate but he was worried that he might never get a chance to work with Kajol.

The Kannada actor had previously expressed his interest in working with Kajol. Following the debate, he wondered if the Twitter exchange had cost his chances of working with Kajol altogether.

“Ram Gopal Varma sir had come (after the debate) and said, ‘Sudeep, it was a very nice debate but I think the way you maintained your dignity and maintain the respect towards him was wonderful.’ I said, ‘Haan.’ Then he said, ‘Why are you still looking you’re having a volcano in your head.’ I said, ‘No sir, I just had this great dream of working with Kajol ma’am. I think it just fell flat with this debate. I don’t know if it’s going to happen at all now,'” Sudeepa told Bollywood Hungama.

“I was not even worried about the tweets. I was like this was one thing I wanted to do and (wondered if) this is going to happen (anymore) or not,” he added. However, the actor said that he will never give up on the hope of working with her one day.

In April, the debate was sparked after Sudeepa said at an event that Hindi is not our national language. Reacting to his statement, Ajay had said, “If Hindi is not our national language according to you, then why do you release films made in your mother tongue dubbed in Hindi? Hindi is our mother tongue, and our national language, and it will always be. Jana Gana Mana.”

Sudeepa replied, “Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn’t to hurt,Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.