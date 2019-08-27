#Kick2OnEid2020 Trends on Twitter As Salman Khan Makes Cryptic Announcement With This Post
Salman Khan took to Twitter on Monday evening to make a cryptic announcement that may hold the secret of his plan of action for Eid next year.
Even as fans were getting over the disappointment of Salman Khan's Eid 2020 release, Inshallah, being shelved, the superstar has dropped what many feel is a hint of good news. In sync with his earlier promise that he would release a film on Eid 2020 despite Inshallah getting pushed, the superstar took to Twitter on Monday evening to make a cryptic announcement that may hold the secret of his plan of action for the festival next year.
"Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi (Don't worry so much about me, I reside in your hearts.. and also arrive on Eid)," tweeted Salman. The cryptic tweet borrows from Salman's dialogue in his 2014 Eid blockbuster, "Kick", which went: "Mere bare mein itna mat sochna, dil mein aata hoon samajh mein nahi (Don't worry so much about me, I reside in your hearts but not in your perception)."
Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi 😉— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 26, 2019
Fans naturally took Salman's latest tweet as an attestation of the fact that he has pushed "Insallah" in order to release Kick 2 on Eid 2020.
Here's how they reacted:
Love u sir... Je Baat...Devil Returns..#Kick2 But..sir Inshallah bhi chaiye..Please dont give up on that..Its eagerly awaited by many 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZDsM8NmK0F— WE LOVE U SK :)) (@notorious_heart) August 26, 2019
#Kick2 pic.twitter.com/QAgZXpvwuv— ShahRukh Khan™ (@Iamsrk33) August 26, 2019
Yeeeeeeee devil is back #Kick2 on Eid 2020 nachoo bc #EIDBelongsToSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/gixpUkIw2j— ShahRukh Khan™ (@Iamsrk33) August 26, 2019
Iska matlab #Kick2OnEid2020— Romit Sika (@sika_romit) August 26, 2019
Salman Khan Rules!!!!@BeingSalmanKhan #Kick2OnEid2020#EIDBelongsToSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/zZnuN4u7li— Sαнιℓ (@iBeingSahilkhan) August 26, 2019
Earlier in the day, Salman had announced on Twitter that his film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Inshallah has been pushed and will not release on Eid 2020. Bhansali Productions also tweeted saying they have decided not to go ahead with the film as of now. This, of course, was a big disappointment for Salman's fans because Inshallah would be reuniting the superstar with filmmaker Bhansali, and also pairing him opposite Alia Bhatt.
Salman Khan's fans will surely be overjoyed if Kick 2 releases on next Eid.
