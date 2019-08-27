Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

#Kick2OnEid2020 Trends on Twitter As Salman Khan Makes Cryptic Announcement With This Post

Salman Khan took to Twitter on Monday evening to make a cryptic announcement that may hold the secret of his plan of action for Eid next year.

News18.com

Updated:August 27, 2019, 1:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
#Kick2OnEid2020 Trends on Twitter As Salman Khan Makes Cryptic Announcement With This Post
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...

Even as fans were getting over the disappointment of Salman Khan's Eid 2020 release, Inshallah, being shelved, the superstar has dropped what many feel is a hint of good news. In sync with his earlier promise that he would release a film on Eid 2020 despite Inshallah getting pushed, the superstar took to Twitter on Monday evening to make a cryptic announcement that may hold the secret of his plan of action for the festival next year.

"Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi (Don't worry so much about me, I reside in your hearts.. and also arrive on Eid)," tweeted Salman. The cryptic tweet borrows from Salman's dialogue in his 2014 Eid blockbuster, "Kick", which went: "Mere bare mein itna mat sochna, dil mein aata hoon samajh mein nahi (Don't worry so much about me, I reside in your hearts but not in your perception)."

Fans naturally took Salman's latest tweet as an attestation of the fact that he has pushed "Insallah" in order to release Kick 2 on Eid 2020.

Here's how they reacted:

Earlier in the day, Salman had announced on Twitter that his film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Inshallah has been pushed and will not release on Eid 2020. Bhansali Productions also tweeted saying they have decided not to go ahead with the film as of now. This, of course, was a big disappointment for Salman's fans because Inshallah would be reuniting the superstar with filmmaker Bhansali, and also pairing him opposite Alia Bhatt.

Salman Khan's fans will surely be overjoyed if Kick 2 releases on next Eid.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram