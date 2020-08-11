Kick 2 Script Locked, Salman Khan-Jacqueline Fernandez to Act in Sequel

Actor Salman Khan's superhero film Kick will get a sequel. As per reports, director Sajid Nadiadwala has already locked the script for Kick 2. The film will also star Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role and hence, the announcement was made on her birthday.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to reveal the information. He wrote, "IT'S OFFICIAL... #SajidNadiadwala locks the script of #Kick2 today... Announces the principal cast of #Kick2 on #JacquelineFernandez's birthday today... #Kick2 to star #SalmanKhan and #JacquelineFernandez... Announcement."

Earlier, various publications had reported that Kick 2 was shelved as the makers had not settled on an idea for the film. Frequent collaborators Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan had then announced a different project titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, to be released on 2021.

On August 2019, right after his Eid release at that time Inshallah was shelved, Salman had tweeted a cryptic post hinting that Kick 2 would release on Eid 2020. He had written, "Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi (Don't worry so much about me, I reside in your hearts.. and also arrive on Eid)."

The cryptic tweet borrowed from Salman's dialogue in Kick, which went like, "Mere bare mein itna mat sochna, dil mein aata hoon samajh mein nahi (Don't worry so much about me, I reside in your hearts but not in your perception)."

Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi 😉 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 26, 2019

Salman's 2020 Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Kick, released in 2014, also starred Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.