Kid Cudi Launches Production And Music Management Company Mad Solar

Los Angeles (PTI Actor-rapper Kid Cudi has teamed up with Dennis Cummings and Karina Manashil to float a production and music management company Mad Solar, named after his 2013 song of the same name. Bron, which provides corporate back office and production support, including financing, marketing, and sales, has backed the venture, reported Deadline.

Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, said he is looking forward to presenting the content under this banner. “Beyond excited to be launching my production company Mad Solar and partnering with Bron, whose creative vision and storytelling has transformed the industry. “I am so very proud of the slate that we are developing and can’t wait for you all to see what we got cookin’,” the “Westworld” actor said.

Mad Solar is producing the upcoming Netflix animated series Entergalactic, which Mescudi co-created alongside “Blackish” creator Kenya Barris. Based on original music by Mescudi, the series follows a young man on his journey to discover love. Mescudi also stars in and executive produces the show. Mad Solar has also collaborated with A24 and Bron Studios on the horror film “X”. Written and directed by Ti West, “X” stars Mia Goth, Mescudi and Jenna Ortega. Kevin Turen, Sam Levinson and Ashley Levinson of Little Lamb Productions and Jacob Jaffke will produce. Mescudi, Cummings, Manashil and Gilbert are executive producers on the film which will begin production early next year.