Thor’s Chris Hemsworth has bagged a nomination at the Kids Choice Awards in the Favourite actor category. He is competing against the likes of Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock for the award. While celebrating the nomination, Hemsworth revealed that it is highly unlikely that his kids will vote for their own father to win when The Rock is also running to become the victor. The Thor actor also proposed a solution to the problem to make it even with The Rock.

He wished for Dwayne Johnson’s kids to vote for him to call it an even deal with the latter. While sharing a poster of his nomination, Hemsworth wrote, “Kids Choice Awards nominations! My kids definitely won’t vote for me because they’re voting for The Rock but maybe his kids could vote for me and we call it even?” Take a look at the post here:

Chris Hemsworth bagged the nomination for reprising his role as superhero Thor in the third instalment of the movie franchise Thor: Love and Thunder. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson is nominated for playing the titular role in DC’s Black Adam. Besides the two, the other nominees include Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady from Jurassic World: Dominion, Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik from Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Ryan Reynolds’ Big Adam from The Adam Project, and lastly Tom Cruise’s Captain Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell from Top Gun: Maverick.

The winners will be announced during the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award 2023 which is set to air live on March 4. It will be held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles for the first time ever and will be broadcasted at 7 pm (ET/PT). TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio and Nate Burleson will don the hat of the host for the event.

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth recently went public about suffering from Alzheimer's disease and his plan of taking an indefinite break from acting. However, he still has a couple of releases in the pipeline. The actor will be seen reprising his role as agent Tyler Rake in Extraction 2. He also has George Miller-directed post-apocalyptic action-adventure flick Furiosa in the pipeline.

