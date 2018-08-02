GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kiki Challenge: Drake Fan Nearly Killed As Viral Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong

A teen got critically injured when she jumped out of her moving car to record the viral dance challenge.

News18.com

Updated:August 2, 2018, 11:34 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kiki Challenge: Drake Fan Nearly Killed As Viral Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong
Image only for representative purpose.
Loading...
The Kiki Challenge has landed another teen into trouble after she attempted the viral dance trend to the tune of Drake's In My Feelings. Anna Worden got critically injured when she jumped out of her moving car to record the dance challenge, reports Mirror.

As per the report, the failed attempt landed the 18-year-old in the intensive care unit. She had a fractured skull, blood clots in her ears and bleeding from her brain.

Talking to WAQD TV, Worden said she thought "it would be an easy stunt but it nearly killed her."

“The last thing I remember was opening the door. So apparently I got out and tripped and fell and hit my head," she added.

The Kiki Challenge is all about people getting out of a moving car and dancing to Drake’s latest song In My Feelings. As weird and hazardous it may sound, people in huge numbers are participating in this challenge and posting their videos online. Many of these videos show people getting injured while performing the challenge.

Some videos from the US show people stopping their cars in the middle of public roads and highways and dancing to the tune of Drake. In one such video, which went viral, a person was hit by a car. NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board), a government agency focused on road safety in the US has also issued a warning to the public to stop copying the craze because it could lead to serious injury or death.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Meena Kumari's 85th Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Honours the Legendary Actress

Meena Kumari's 85th Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Honours the Legendary Actress

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...