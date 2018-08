Kiki Challenge: Drake Fan Nearly Killed As Viral Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong

The Kiki Challenge has landed another teen into trouble after she attempted the viral dance trend to the tune of Drake's In My Feelings. Anna Worden got critically injured when she jumped out of her moving car to record the dance challenge, reports Mirror As per the report, the failed attempt landed the 18-year-old in the intensive care unit. She had a fractured skull, blood clots in her ears and bleeding from her brain.Talking to WAQD TV, Worden said she thought "it would be an easy stunt but it nearly killed her."“The last thing I remember was opening the door. So apparently I got out and tripped and fell and hit my head," she added.The Kiki Challenge is all about people getting out of a moving car and dancing to Drake’s latest song In My Feelings. As weird and hazardous it may sound, people in huge numbers are participating in this challenge and posting their videos online. Many of these videos show people getting injured while performing the challenge.Some videos from the US show people stopping their cars in the middle of public roads and highways and dancing to the tune of Drake. In one such video, which went viral, a person was hit by a car. NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board), a government agency focused on road safety in the US has also issued a warning to the public to stop copying the craze because it could lead to serious injury or death.