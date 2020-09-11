Kiku Sharda Reveals Compliments He Received for Playing Palak in 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda is one of the most liked characters on The Kapil Sharma Show. He plays various roles including that of a nurse and milkman to entertain the audience. Sharda also does live shows or stage shows. Recently, in an interview with Navbharat Times, he talked about his experiences of stage shows and difficulties they have to face after the performances.

Talking about an incident, Kiku said that he was performing as Palak and as soon as the show ended, people gathered to click pictures with them. Sharda added that he and other artistes had to run to save themselves from the audience, which wanted to click photographs with them.

He revealed that they directly reached the organiser’s guest house and had dinner in the Palak’s avatar. Cracking a joke, the comedian said that when he felt the need to answer the nature’s call, he got confused if he should go to men’s toilet or ladies washroom.

Sharda divulged that sometimes people don’t even realize that he is a man just playing the character of a female on stage. Recalling an incident, he said, “After watching one of our shows, in which I was dressed as Palak, a lady came backstage and told me that she wants a daughter just like me (Palak)."

He asserted that the woman’s response caught him by surprise. Referring to the remarks as a compliment, Sharda said he felt happy as the woman liked her acting so much that she thought that he was Palak.

Talking of another incident, Kiku said that once they were performing outside Mumbai and after the conclusion of the show, people started crowding in large numbers. The comedian divulged that he felt that getting out of that place safely was the best option.

He stated that they have to be careful when people come for selfies and photos, especially when there is a huge crowd of more than 50,000.

Sharda said that people in small towns believe that it is their right to click selfies and take pictures.