Kill Bill Remake: Kriti Sanon, Anurag Kashyap Clicked Outside Nikhil Dwivedi's Office

Kriti Sanon was last seen in the Netflix release, Mimi. The actress gave what is being touted as her career-best performance playing the role of a surrogate mother. Up next, she has a handful of films demanding her attention and the remake of Kill Bill happens to be the most anticipated one. A few months ago it was reported that the actress will play the lead in the Bollywood adaptation of the Quentin Tarantino classic.

The remake rights for the blockbuster was acquired by producer Nikhil Dwivedi. In June, Pinkvilla reported that the Kill Bill remake will be helmed by director Anurag Kashyap. The report mentioned that Kriti has been roped in to play the role, originally essayed by Uma Thurman. Now, a few paparazzi photos of the actress in Mumbai have gone viral. Both Kriti and Anurag were clicked outside Nikhil’s office recently. While there has not been any official word, fans are excited wondering if the project is all set to go on floors.

A source close to the development informed the portal that Nikhil worked on the script of Kill Bill remake with Anurag all through the lockdown. The duo had locked a script as well. The source mentioned that Kriti gave her nod to play the lead and the paperwork will happen soon.

Talking about the prep for her out-and-out action-packed avatar, the source said, “It’s the character of an assassin, termed as the deadliest woman in the world. The action aside, there runs a strong undercurrent of revenge and emotions all through the narrative, much like the original film.”

Kriti will next be seen in Gujarati filmmaker Abhishek Jain's directorial debut Hum Do Hamare Do co-starring Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Rajkummar Rao. Kriti has also wrapped up shooting for Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar. She will reunite with Heropanti co-star, Tiger Shroff for the upcoming dystopian martial arts actioner Ganapath. The actress also has horror-comedy Bhediya and Adipurush in the pipeline.

