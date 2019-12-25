Take the pledge to vote

'Killmonger' Michael B Jordan Says Superhero Films Should be Authentic to Comics

Michael B Jordan had recently revealed that he met with Warner Bros. studios people, who offered him the role of Superman. The actor says he is a fan of comic books and that films should stay true to the source material.

Updated:December 25, 2019, 2:32 PM IST
'Killmonger' Michael B Jordan Says Superhero Films Should be Authentic to Comics
This image released by Disney shows Michael B. Jordan in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." (Image: AP)

Michael B Jordan, who has played the character of Killmonger in Marvel film Black Panther, says that he is fan of comic books and if he ever were to put on a Superman suit, he will make sure the project stays true to them.

While fans of the actor were excited to consider him wearing the House of El symbol on his chest, others expressed their interest in seeing him take up a new character rather than replace Henry Cavill. After meeting WB, Jordan turned down the offer stating that the production studio did not seem very committed to the character.

In a recent interview with MTV News, Jordan pointed out how he is a comics fan and that if he were to take on a role he would make sure it is authentic so that fans enjoy and support it as well.

"Honestly, I've been rumored to play Morpheus, to Superman, to Duck Tales reboot, to Power Rangers, and everything in between. So it's like I'm kinda used to the rumors I'm playing something. But, anything that I do dive into has gotta be done the right way. It has to be full of authenticity. I'm a fan of comic books, you know? I understand, you know, the fans being upset at 'Oh now, why are they doing this and why are they changing that?' I would feel the same way about certain things. So just know, if I ever were to dabble in anything, it would be authentic and something that I feel like people would really support."

Prior to Jordan's meeting with WB, Henry Cavill had been asked about his Superman role and whether he was done with it. Cavill had replied that the cape is "still in my closet" and that it still belongs to him. The actor had also revealed that he was waiting to reprise his role but that WB had not contacted him for anything as of yet.

